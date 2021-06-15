Feeling dizzy is nothing unusual – Malupenga

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu is not a super human, and so there is nothing unusual about him feeling unwell, Ministry of Information Permanent Secretary Amos Malupenga has said. And Mr Malupenga says a demand by Resident Doctors Association of Zambia (RDAZ) to meet President Lungu over their grievances is unjustified because the channel of communication within government structures has not been exhausted. Mr Malupenga said the health glitch President Lungu experienced during commemoration of the 45th Defence Forces Day was a small incident. On Sunday, President Lungu experienced abrupt dizziness during the celebrations but recovered immediately. He then walked to his vehicle after more than four hours of standing. Secretary to the Cabinet Simon Miti later issued a statement assuring the nation and the international community that the head of State is well and discharging his duties normally. “In the presidential motorcade, there is an ambulance. If it was a serious issue, he CLICK TO READ MORE