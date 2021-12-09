Feeder roads game changer

FARMERS and the general populace in rural parts of Central Province can now afford a smile on their faces after completion of the World Bank-funded feeder roads project there. The construction of 500kms of feeder roads in Chibombo and Mkushi districts under the Zambia Improved Rural Connectivity Project (ZIRCP) at a cost of K303,123,831.30 will no doubt open up the area to boost development. The issue of feeder roads in the countryside has always been a subject of discussion in political circles during campaigns without tangible results. In other words, farmers had been left to repeat their appeals each election year for good roads in their districts to have easy access to markets for their farm produce. The conclusion of the projects comes at an opportune time when farmers in the province and the country at large are getting ready for the next farming season.Central Province is an agricultural region which contributes immensely to the country’s food security.

According to statistics by Indaba Agricultural Policy Research Institute (IAPRI), in the 2019/2020 production season, Central Province contributed the highest in terms of maize production at 20 percent, followed by Eastern at 18 percent, and then Southern Province with 14 percent, while Western ranked lowest at three percent. Given this record, the completion of feeder roads in the area will complement the tireless efforts farmers in the area are putting in to contribute to national food security. Without feeder roads, farmers face a big challenge of transporting their produce to nearest markets. As a result, a lot of the farm produce is either consumed at household level or goes to waste if it is stuck at depots. Lack of access to markets also gives rise to exploitation by unscrupulous maize traders who buy the commodity at low prices from farmers desperate for money to recoup their agricultural activities. We commend the World Bank for working in collaboration with the Zambian government to construct feeder roads in the province. The bank’s partnership with Government exemplifies the Bretton Woods Institution’s commitment to improve people’s livelihoods in the rural parts of the country. The opening up of the province through feeder roads will also guarantee easier delivery of farm inputs by Government and other players to needy communities. In this connection, we urge the farming communities in the province to take advantage of the completion of the feeder roads to improve their farm yields. That will improve their revenue. The Food Reserve Agency (FRA) should now be able to open up depots in far-flung areas of the province to buy farm produce. With feeder roads in place, we trust that various other sectors of the economy in the area will be boosted to improve the lives of people. Members of Parliament in Central Province have a duty to see to it that the rehabilitated roads are maintained so that development in rural areas does not slow down. We share sentiments by project manager for World Bank-funded projects at Road Development Agency (RDA), Nicholas Mulenga, that the rehabilitation phase of the feeder roads is completed, but the critical part now remaining is maintenance. Lawmakers should sensitise young people in the area to desist from quarrying along the roads or deliberately damaging the infrastructure to extort money from motorists under the guise of fixing potholes. The World Bank and Government should extend the gesture to other provinces that are underdeveloped because of the poor state of roads. We are alive to the fact that the Government, in collaboration with cooperating partners, can only attend to one area at a time because of competing needs in various sectors of the economy. But this is a start. A very good start.