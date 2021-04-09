February sees increased market activity on LuSE

TRYNESS TEMBO

Lusaka

COMPANIES listed on the Lusaka Securities Exchange (LuSE) witnessed increased market activity in February, resulting in the overall turnover increasing to over K14.55 million from about K5.55 million in January.

Of the total K14.55 million, Zanaco accounted for a bulk of over K13.36 million while the rest was shared by 16 other companies that participated. According to the monthly news flash, 17 out of the 23 companies listed on the local bourse actively participated during the period under review. “450 trades were recorded in February, a total of 27.53 million shares were CLICK TO READ MORE