Fear of God beginning of peace, says Wina

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

A NATION that fears God is blessed and Government wants to see a more united Church that offers leadership in all sectors of the economy to uphold and promote national peace, Vice-President Inonge Wina has said.

Mrs Wina says the Church should not only provide spiritual and material needs of society, but guidance with a view to shaping the moral behaviour of people.

She was speaking during the 50th anniversary of the Reformed Church in Zambia (RCZ) Chelston congregation yesterday.

The Vice-President was accompanied by President Edgar Lungu’s running mate, Nkandu Luo.

"In this sense, the Church holds the compass that is beneficial to all citizens. I appeal to you to maintain peace now, during and