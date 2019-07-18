News

‘Fear not to change unworkable policies’

July 18, 2019
PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta (right) and that country’s Vice-President William Ruto (second left) after attending the Comesa Summit at Kenya International Convention Centre yesterday. PICTURE: EDDIE MWANALEZA/STATE HOUSE

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has urged African countries not to be swayed by foreign investors who complain about policy inconsistency by governments on the continent.
He said if a particular country feels that the local people are not benefiting from the earlier signed agreements, the country should not shy away from revisiting such agreements.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

