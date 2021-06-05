FDD resolves to back Lungu, Luo

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

THE Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) will support President Edgar Lungu and his running mate, Nkandu Luo, in the general elections because they have the prerequisite experience to run the country. FDD president Edith Nawakwi says President Lungu and Prof Luo have the interest of Zambians at heart. She said this yesterday during a press briefing that Zambia is in safe hands under President Lungu. “My desire to be leader of this country can at least be on the shelf for this moment. I want us as FDD to support those amongst us who fear the Lord. “I wanted to be off the list [ballot paper] so that I can be free to criticise all of them. What I see is pleasing to my eye. I see fish farming, I see youths being empowered, I see that this is the President who is interested in women,” she said. Ms Nawakwi said the governing party has performed well and deserves another term in office. “I can go through our [FDD] manifesto, we talk of decentralisation, they [PF] have gone ahead and implemented decentralisation. We talk of fish farming, you see President Lungu tirelessly working to get our women to be fish farmers,” Ms Nawakwi said. She said President Lungu has implemented many development projects countrywide like the Mununshi banana plantation benefiting many people. Ms Nawakwi urged FDD members countrywide to start campaigning for President Lungu. She also described Prof Luo as CLICK TO READ MORE