FAZ, Zesco should counsel ‘Chicken’ George

Dear editor,

FAZ and Zesco should counsel Coach George Lwandamina for not walking up to the podium to get his medal as second best in the Charity Shield final.

On Saturday, Nkana players and the technical bench outsmarted Lwandamina and his charges. Zesco lost the Charity Shield final.

Personally, I expected coach Lwandamina to show magnanimity and sportsmanship that he did during the match save for that one moment of poor judgement.

Poor judgement because Mrs. Samuel Zoom Ndhlovu was on the podium. So as someone who went through the hands of ‘Sir’ Zoom as a player, coach Lwandamina should have been more considerate in his actions.

He is a fantastic coach with a great CV whom many upcoming coaches look up to, so anything he does has a demonstration effect, negative or positive, on the development of the game in the country.

Unfortunately, coach Lwandamina chose to stay away from receiving his award as second best. Not sure what Mrs Ndhlovu thought.

I pray that he will be a bit more considerate when a similar situation presents itself in future.

Congrats to Nkana and best wishes this weekend.

C KANDETA

Nkana supporter