FAZ wrangles may move electronic

WITH the number of coronavirus cases rising in Lusaka, the epicentre for the pandemic, the National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ) is considering holding an electronic interaction meeting to discuss the wrangles that have gripped the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ).

Minister of Youth, Sport and Child Development Emmanuel Mulenga recently instructed the sports mother body to convene a meeting to discuss football wrangles and find an amicable solution.

But with public gatherings outlawed in the wake of rising cases of COVID-19 locally, the NSCZ has failed to call for