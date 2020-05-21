FAZ works on league proposals

DIANA CHIPEPO, ROBINSON KUNDA

Lusaka

FOLLOWING a consultative meeting with Minister of Youth, Sport and Child Development Emmanuel Mulenga over various issues affecting football administration in the country last week, the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) is working on tangible league proposals to submit to Government.

FAZ vice-president Rix Mweemba said in an interview in Lusaka that the league management is finalising proposals that will have to be approved by the FAZ executive committee before submitting to Government.

“We’re having an executive committee meeting next week. We’re trying to put everything together so that we can have a tangible report,” Mweemba said.

With most countries having already made decisions on their respective leagues, Mweemba said FAZ will soon find a way to