FAZ working on getting fans back in stadia

ROBINSON KUNDA, ELIZABETH CHATUVELA

Lusaka

FOOTBALL Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Andrew Kamanga says there is a possibility that fans could be allowed back into the stadium for the forthcoming international matches including the one against Botswana next month.

Kamanga said, in his weekly President’s Corner column yesterday, that FAZ has been guided on the possibility of allowing fans into the stadium and will engage the Ministry of Health for further guidance.

Last Thursday, national team coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic said he hoped fans could be present when Zambia take on Botswana on November 12 at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka to help boost the atmosphere.

“Football without supporters is not football, it’s the same like tea without sugar,” Micho said.

"Football is played for the people as crucial ingredient of our game and I strongly believe that if Tanzania has no limits in supporters' presence, then we could also find a way to have at least some limited capacity of supporters present, keeping distance but still spice it up