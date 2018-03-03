FAZ warns Dynamos

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has threatened Super Division side Lusaka Dynamos that the club will not play in the Premier League this year if it does not meet certain club licensing requirements.

According to a letter that was written by FAZ head of administration Andrew Siame to Lusaka Dynamos secretary on January 25 this year, the association warned that it will not issue a club licence from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) if the club will not meet certain financial obligations.

However, FAZ observed that Lusaka Dynamos have made good progress on certain requirements but noted that the club was found wanting on some requirements such as financial issues of the club, clearance of players' dues and clearance of coaches' dues.