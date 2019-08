ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka, Morocco

FOOTBALL Association of Zambia (FAZ) vice-president Rix Mweemba has apologised to Minister of Youth, Sport and Child Development Emmanuel Mulenga for accusing the ministry of being responsible for the under-20 women national team’s failure to travel for the African Games.

On Tuesday, Mweemba threatened to spill the beans over the junior She-polopolo's failed outing to Morocco.