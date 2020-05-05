FAZ to seek further guidance on league

MATHEWS KABAMBA, ROBINSON KUNDA

Kitwe, Lusaka

ZAMBIA is unlikely – in the short term at least – to follow in the paths of Mauritius, Angola and Kenya, which have cancelled their domestic football leagues as the coronavirus takes its hold on the continent.

CAF wrote to member associations last week to set a May 5 (today) deadline to decide whether they intend to continue with their domestic season or call a premature end to the campaign.

For the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ), there is a determination to ensure that the remaining games are played. In other words, final league standings can only be decided after all the teams have played all their matches