FAZ to reshuffle Chipolopolo bench

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

FOOTBALL Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Andrew Kamanga says national team coach Wedson Nyirenda has failed to deliver on the set target of qualifying the Chipolopolo to the Russia 2018 World Cup.

And on his relationship with his predecessor Kalusha Bwalya and City of Lusaka 2000 Plc general manager Simataa Simataa, Kamanga said he reached out to Kalusha during the Confederation of African Football (CAF) awards in January this year and is awaiting feedback while efforts to engage Simataa have proved futile as the three emissaries he sent were snubbed.

Kamanga said on Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation Sunday Interview programme that his executive will make changes to the Chipolopolo technical bench.

Qualifying to the 2018 World Cup was part of the target in Nyirenda’s three-year contract.

Kamanga said he reached out to Kalusha and made proposals regarding football development when the… http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/