FAZ to consider force majeure when all else fails

LUSAKA – Although force majeure is not among the three options the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) is currently looking at to end the league, Football House may eventually have to fall back to it.

Football House is looking at force majeure as a last resort.

Football administrator Simataa Simataa on Wednesday pointed to article 79 of the FAZ constitution which gives the executive committee powers to declare the league closed under unforeseen circumstances.

The former FAZ president said in his view, this is a better option as opposed to playing the remaining league games behind closed doors, which may expose players to the coronavirus.

In an interview yesterday, FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala said they are alive to article 79 of the FAZ constitution on unforeseen circumstances and false majeure