FAZ tightens screws in Division One play-offs

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Lusaka

IN a bid to curb cheating among teams, Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has requested each of the 10 teams competing in the National Division One play-offs starting on Thursday to submit a list of registered players. This comes after last year's incidences of cheating that saw four teams disqualified for fielding players registered with other clubs. The play-offs are set for Lusaka's Barca Academy and Cresta Ground, and the draws will be conducted tomorrow. FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala said what transpired last year was regrettable. "What happened last year was regrettable and all teams have since submitted lists of their registered players to avoid similar occurrences," Kashala said in an interview yesterday. And Zesco Shockers assistant coach Mwenda Zambwe is confident his team will