ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

THE long awaited KoPa national team replicas have finally gone on sale with the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) targeting to raise K30 million within one year.FAZ general secretary Pasipononga Liwewe announced during the unveiling ceremony in Lusaka yesterday that the association is targeting to sell about 150,000 this year.

The price for a replica is K200.