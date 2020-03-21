FAZ takes cover under coronavirus

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

DESPITE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) vice president Rix Mweemba attributing their continued stay in office to court cases, a position supported by a former association president, acting communications manager Sydney Mungala has given other reasons – the coronavirus.

Mungala said in a press statement yesterday that FIFA has written to FAZ backing the decision to postpone the remaining four provincial elections and the March 28 annual general meeting (AGM) due to the coronavirus.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/