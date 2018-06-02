FAZ should investigate Monze stadium footage

Dear editor,

FOOTAGE of cows trespassing the football pitch before last Wednesday’s MTN Super Division match between Monze Swallows and Power Dynamos is extremely sad.FAZ should investigate this footage and take appropriate action against Swallows for using a pitch unfit for Super Division football.

The unplayable nature of the pitch is the reason visiting teams are failing to play their game in Monze.

FAZ should restore the credibility of topflight football by ensuring that the beautiful game is not played on grazing grounds.

DISAPPOINTED SOCCER FAN

Lusaka