FAZ sets semis target at CHAN

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

FOOTBALL Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Andrew Kamanga has differed with the national team technical bench over the quarter-final target it has set at next month’s African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Morocco.

And Kamanga said negotiations with a new kit sponsor are being finalised, and that the Chipolopolo will use the equipment at the CHAN.

Kamanga said in an interview in Lusaka yesterday that FAZ has set a semi-final target at the Morocco finals.