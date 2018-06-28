FAZ replica jersey too expensive

Dear editor,

PEGGING Chipolopolo replica jersey at K250 is beyond the reach of most soccer fans.FAZ should reduce the price. With the dwindling standards of the Chipolopolo, it is important to make the replica affordable so that when Zambia is playing, the stadium will be filled by fans with Chipolopolo replica jerseys.

This can boost the morale and sense of belonging among the fans and, eventually, the team.

The earlier the Kamanga-led FAZ executive realises this, the better for the beautiful game in Zambia.

TIMOTHY KAMBILIMA