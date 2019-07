ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) raised over K 100, 000 during the MTN Super Division title play-off at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka on June 29.

Zesco United beat Green Eagles 3-1 on post-match penalties after a goalless draw in regulation time to retain the Super Division crown.