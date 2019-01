ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) ethics committee is investigating outspoken Real Nakonde secretary Roy Nyambe for alleged unethical conduct.

In a letter dated January 23, 2019, FAZ ethics committee investigative officer Mark Hansingo informed Nyambe that investigations have been instituted against him for unethical conduct.