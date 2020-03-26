FAZ president, 5 others warned against absconding court

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka and MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

FOOTBALL Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Andrew Kamanga and five others accused of contempt have been warned against absconding court proceedings.

Lusaka chief resident magistrate Lameck Mwale said that in an event where Kamanga and the other accused who were taken to court on warrant yesterday fail to appear before him in future, he will instruct the State to take appropriate action against them.