FAZ plots against COVID

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

WITH COVID-19 already causing the postponement of two Super Division matches, Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Andrew Kamanga says the mid-term break that started after Week 17 will give the association space to strategise on how to conclude the second round of the league amidst COVID-19. The game involving Prison Leopards and Kafue Celtic and another one between Red Arrows and Indeni were both cancelled due to COVID-19 cases. But posting in his weekly column dubbed President’s corner yesterday, Kamanga said FAZ will use the mid-term break to prepare better for the second leg putting COVID-19 pandemic into consideration. “We are once again in the middle of the devastating Covid-19 pandemic. It has started to hit very close to home with two MTN Super League fixtures cancelled due to Covid-19 incidences over the weekend,” he said “Luckily, we have hit the mid-season break, which will give us some breathing space and prepare better for the second leg considering the Covid-19 pandemic,” Kamanga, however, is happy that teams have been observing COVID-19 measures that have been put in place and encouraged players and officials to get vaccinated. “We are happy that teams have been on high alert of the Covid-19 and made it possible to protect others. We have also been encouraging teams to take the Covid-19 vaccination as part of embracing the protective measures prescribed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Ministry of Health,” he said.

