FAZ owes clubs SuperSport cash

BENEDICT TEMBO, Lusaka

SUPER League clubs are owed money from the SuperSport broadcasting rights from the 2020-2021 season.

SuperSport pays each club US$30,000 in two instalments.

Clubs spoken to said they are worried by the silence from Football House over the matter.

“We get about US$30,000 for the season paid in two instalments – one at the beginning of the season and the second during the second round of the season. But for last season, the clubs have not been paid their second instalment,” a club official who declined to be named for fear of reprisals said.

Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) general secretary Adrian Kashala admitted that the local soccer governing body is owing Super League clubs fees from CLICK TO READ MORE