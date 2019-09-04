FAZ not eligible for Government funding under law

Dear editor,

THE current FAZ constitution as amended by councillors in 2017 has no window for Government to fund our national football teams and any attempt by the Ministry of Sports to normalise a perceived wrong by FAZ would be seen as interference by FIFA.

Our government, being one that respects laws, must immediately halt any grants to FAZ as it is not an affiliate of Sports Council of Zambia.

Any Government official or officials who will be found wanting in this regard must face the law.

This goes against the Public Finance Management Act 2018.

CONCERNED CITIZEN