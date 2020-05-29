FAZ mourns Phiri

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA

Lusaka

THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) yesterday led the soccer fraternity in paying tribute to former Green Buffaloes and Profund Warriors star Texan Phiri, who died in Livingstone where he had settled after years of coaching in eSwatini.

FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala said in a statement released by communications manager Sydney Mungala that football has been robbed of a great personality whose contribution to the game speaks for itself.

In his playing career, Phiri starred for the Zambia Army side from 1975 to 1980 and won three league titles with them before joining Profund Warriors, now NAPSA Stars, where he stayed until 1989.

Prior to crossing the borders, he coached National Provident Fund Football Club and Bank of Zambia (BoZ).

Phiri went to Swaziland in 1990 where he coached a myriad of clubs, among them Eleven Men in Flight, Malachi Chiefs, Ubombo Ranches FC, Big Ben Fliers, Royal Leopards, Young Green Buffaloes.