FAZ looks for best of 10

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka and MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) is next week expected to submit a list of 10 coaches from the more than 60 that have applied to drill the Chipolopolo to the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Child Development for approval.

“Between now and next week, we’ll make a shortlist of 10 names who have applied to coach the Zambia national team and then we will take the names to the Ministry of Sport,” an insider at Football House said yesterday. “They (ministry) have to look at the names, we want to move in the same direction.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/