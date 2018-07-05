FAZ lifts Magrosa ban

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka and MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has lifted the ban it handed out to City of Lusaka supporter Kennedy Lungu, popularly known as Magrosa.FAZ banned Magrosa from all football activities last December for alleged inappropriate behaviour.

A video went viral showing Magrosa unleashing insults on a security guard on October 11 last year during a Super Division match between Zanaco and City at Sunset Stadium.