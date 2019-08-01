FAZ indaba on

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) will tomorrow hold a consultative meeting with former presidents, general secretaries and committee members to plot the way forward.

Last week when swearing in Minister of Youth, Sport and Child Development Emmanuel Mulenga, President Edgar Lungu said: "The nation has been disappointed with the performance of our national team lately, especially their failure to reach the 2019 Africa Cup finals, when countries we consider minnows qualified, and some even reached as far as the quarter-finals.