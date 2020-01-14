FAZ in a rush to have coach

MATHEWS KABAMBA, ALEX NJOVU

Kitwe, Lusaka

FOOTBALL Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Andrew Kamanga wants the Chipolopolo coach to be appointed sooner so that he can get to work.

After a tedious vetting process of over 50 candidates, FAZ has shortlisted three coaches – Serbian Milutin Sredojevic, former Portugal international Abel Xavier and Ivan Jacky Minnaert of Belgium.

“On Saturday, we had a technical committee meeting where the interviewing panel presented their report and on Saturday, this weekend, we have an executive committee meeting and it is one of the agenda items CLICK TO READ MORE