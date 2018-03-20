FAZ in $4m MTN deal

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

MTN Zambia yesterday renewed a lucrative three-year league and national football team sponsorship deal worth US$4.5 million with all the 20 teams in the Super Division guaranteed of K200, 000 each as participation fee.

The mobile telecommunications company has increased sponsorship by US$1.5 million and also flexed the exclusive rights from the previous US$3 million deal that gave them explicit rights.

The annual sponsorship from the total deal is US$1.5 million of which half will go towards the national team while the prize money for the Super Division champions has been increased to K500,000.

Zesco got K250,000 for winning the title last year while runners-up Zanaco walked away