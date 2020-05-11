FAZ hoping next restriction to be lifted covers football

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

HAVING seen golf, tennis, churches, restaurants, casinos, cinemas and gyms allowed to get back to their activities as long as they adhere to health guidelines, Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) general secretary Adrian Kashala is hoping that the next restrictions President Edgar Lungu will lift will cover football.

During an appearance at the Eden University Sports Show on Joy FM on Saturday, Kashala expressed hope that President Lungu will ease restrictions on football, which has been suspended since March this year.

He is happy that the President has already opened the gyms, which will help many sports personalities to keep fit.

"Now the next thing we are praying for is that we do not have an increased number of cases so that probably next week, we have other rules relaxed so