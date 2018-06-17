FAZ hear Nkana, Red Arrows case

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

RED Arrows assistant coach Chisi Mbewe appeared before the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) disciplinary committee yesterday in Lusaka for allegedly causing the abandonment of the Super Division Week 15 match between his team and Nkana in Kitwe two weeks ago.And newly appointed FAZ registrar Gideon Kaumba has pledged to save the football faithfully.

Arrows players walked off the pitch in the 89th minute moments before the end of the match in protest against Nkana's third goal which they thought was scored, from an offside position.