FAZ GS asked to leave

DIANA CHIPEPO and ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

DIVISION Two side Mansa Health Stars Football Club (MHSFC) have requested that Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) general secretary Adrian Kashala takes leave to pave way for an investigation over the K30,000 meant for Nkwazi FC that was allegedly paid into his personal account.

But Kashala said: "I cannot be a judge and jury over my own case. I am not the right person to comment."