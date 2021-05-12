FAZ gets tough with lower teams

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has set some hard-line conditions in line with club licensing which all the clubs wishing to compete in the 2021/2022 National Division One must abide by, failure to which they will face the chop.

According to the circular dated May 10, 2021 sent to the clubs by FAZ registrar Gideon Kaumba, all clubs in National Division One will be required to operate like those in the Super Division and must meet all club licensing requirements as set by CAF.

Kaumba noted that most clubs have been found wanting in both organisation and infrastructure during the current season and FAZ does not want the same challenges to recur next season.

He said FAZ will have no room for relaxation of certain requirements as demanded by club licensing.

Some of the requirements that the clubs must meet include being registered as companies, having a physical address, appointment of