FAZ feels heat

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

IN THE wake of persistent high temperatures being experienced in the country and region, the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has urged clubs to introduce mandatory water breaks to allow players to rehydrate and rest.

In a circular to Super Division, National Division One teams and the referees' manager, FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala says there is need to take measures to avert any heat shock on matchdays.