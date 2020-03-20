FAZ ExCo term ends, but life goes on

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

THE four-year term of office for Andrew Kamanga’s Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) executive committee came to an end yesterday, but there was no sign of them vacating just yet, with association vice-president Rix Mweemba citing the current exceptional circumstances as the reason for not doing so.

Those exceptional circumstances include the court cases which have thrown the elective annual general meeting (AGM), which was only scheduled for March 28 in Livingstone, off rail.