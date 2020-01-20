FAZ emergency committee to appoint coach

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) emergency committee is today expected to sit and decide on the new national team coach from the three-man shortlist.

The emergency committee comprises FAZ president Andrew Kamanga, vice-president Rix Mweemba and executive committee members Joseph Mulenga and Lombe Mbalashi.

On Saturday, FAZ held an executive committee meeting at a heavily-guarded Football House in Lusaka to look at a number of issues, among them the forthcoming emergency general meeting CLICK TO READ MORE