Sport

FAZ emergency committee to appoint coach

January 20, 2020
1 Min Read
FOOTBALL House.

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka
THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) emergency committee is today expected to sit and decide on the new national team coach from the three-man shortlist.
The emergency committee comprises FAZ president Andrew Kamanga, vice-president Rix Mweemba and executive committee members Joseph Mulenga and Lombe Mbalashi.
On Saturday, FAZ held an executive committee meeting at a heavily-guarded Football House in Lusaka to look at a number of issues, among them the forthcoming emergency general meeting CLICK TO READ MORE 

Tags

Send Your Letters

Facebook Feed

Ad1