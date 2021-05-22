FAZ councillors re-convene

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

AFTER holding successful elections in Livingstone last February which saw councillors overwhelmingly return Andrew Kamanga as Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president, the football fraternity gathers in Kabwe today at the annual general meeting to discuss the development of the game.

Unlike in February when councillors were divided over who to vote for and candidates outdoing each other in campaigns in a bid to convince delegates to vote for them, today’s meeting will just be about charting the way forward for the sport collectively.

In fact, the meeting will be more like a platform for reconciliation after the heavily heated campaigns that at some point ended up in the courts of law and at FIFA.

The Livingstone elections brought all the misunderstandings to an end and football development is expected to dominate today’s meeting, but it will also be an opportunity to review if those that committed to support Kamanga’s leadership after losing elections have kept their word.

The incumbent Kamanga collected 57 votes to comfortably retain the seat, while his