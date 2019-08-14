FAZ clinches K61 million Yatu Media deal

ALEX NJOVU and KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has signed a five-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Yatu Media worth K61 million to stream live junior national teams matches using smartphones and other gadgets.

The deal will commence next year and fans around the country will be able to watch both home and away matches involving the under-17 and under- 20 national teams.