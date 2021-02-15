FAZ challenged to walk the talk

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

VETOED Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) aspiring presidential candidate Ricky Mamfunda says Football House should walk the talk by producing the letter from FIFA to ensure there is transparency, which they have been preaching on.

FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala on Thursday wrote to Ministry of Youth, Sport and Child Development Permanent Secretary John Phiri to indicate that the world soccer governing body, which had chaired a meeting last November between the aggrieved parties and FAZ to try and resolve the impasse in local football, had told them to resume the elections.

But FAZ has not produced any documentation from Zurich, a move which Mamfunda believes is a recipe for more chaos.

“It doesn’t matter whether the ruling says some of us remain barred from contesting elections, we will not force things but it is important that we know the ruling from FIFA,” he said. “We are told that FIFA also said FAZ should provide the electoral road map, so where is the road map? CLICK TO READ MORE