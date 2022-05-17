FAZ boss panics over availability of 2 pros

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

WITH 17 days remaining before the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers kick off, Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) is worried that the process of naturalising United States of America-based defender Aime Mabika and Scotland-based defender Frankie Musonda for them to feature for the Chipolopolo is taking long. Mabika was born in Zambia to Congolese parents while Musonda was born to a Zambian father and Scottish mother. The two have already debuted for Zambia in friendly matches during the Antalya Cup in Turkey, where they were both impressive. The duo cannot feature in a competitive match until they have been cleared by the ministries of Home Affairs and Internal Security and Foreign Affairs and International Relations.

In his weekly column, dubbed President's Corner, FAZ president Andrew Kamanga said the association has done its part and the issue regarding the duo is with the two ministries. Kamanga hoped that the process could