FAZ awaits Kapembwa spitting complaint

ROBINSON KUNDA and SYLVESTER CHISHIMBA, Lusaka

THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) will take disciplinary action against National Assembly coach George Kapembwa if it is proved that he spat on Nkana midfielder Freddy Tshimenga during a Super Division Week 22 match in Kitwe on Tuesday.FAZ acting general secretary Adrian Kashala said in an interview in Lusaka yesterday that the association is waiting for a formal complaint before commencing disciplinary action against Kapembwa.

"FAZ does not just act on social media reports, we have a disciplinary procedure. We can only act once we receive a formal complaint but that's not to say we won't do anything," Kashala said.