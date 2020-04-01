FAZ application dismissed

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

THE Ndola High Court has dismissed an application by Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) in which it was challenging the jurisdiction of court to hear squabbles that have characterised the run-up to the forthcoming elective annual general meeting.

This is in a case in which Damiano Mutale and Patson Lusaka, in their capacities as vice- secretary and general secretary for Damiano Academy and Zanama Brave Rovers, respectively, dragged FAZ to stop its electoral process.

But before the main matter could be heard, lawyers representing FAZ, from Mando and Pasi, raised a preliminary issue on whether or not the