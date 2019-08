ROBINSON KUNDA, Rabat

FOOTBALL Association of Zambia (FAZ)’s failure to send the under-20 women’s national team to the African Games in Morocco has upset Minister of Youth, Sport and Child Development Emmanuel Mulenga.

The team failed to travel because of what FAZ termed administrative challenges but Mulenga has told Football House not to take Zambians for a ride.