PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola and DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) yesterday questioned the Ndola High Court’s jurisdiction to hear their case but was asked to file a written submission today as the case was adjourned to March 31.

This means the order staying the FAZ elections remains and cannot go ahead a week tomorrow on March 28 until hearing of the matter.