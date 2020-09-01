FAZ, aggrieved party fail to agree on date

ROBINSON KUNDA,

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA

Lusaka

UNLESS there is some change in position before 10:00 hours, the likelihood is that the highly anticipated meeting to hear the wrangles that have rocked local football from the time the countdown to the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) elections started will not be taking place today.

While the aggrieved party through lawyers Lewis Mosho of Lewis Nathan Advocates and Gilbert Phiri of PNP Advocates wrote to FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala proposing that the meeting be rescheduled to Friday or any other day, that request has been rejected.

“Yes, we have received the proposal to move the meeting but that request has since been rejected,” Kashala said.

“The meeting is on tomorrow [today].”

The argument for the rescheduling of the meeting was that the notice was too short.