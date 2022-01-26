FAWEZA hails HH appointments

NOMSA NKANA, Lusaka

FORUM for African Women Educationalists of Zambia (FAWEZA) says President Hakainde Hichilema’s appointment of women to decision-making positions is in recognition that women are qualified to take up leadership positions in the country. FAWEZA national chairperson Enala Tembo said women are not asking for favours but are appropriately qualified, skilled and experienced just like their male counterparts to take up leadership positions and contribute effectively to the much-needed development in the country. Professor Tembo said this following Government’s recent appointment of Daphne Chimuka as chairperson for the Teaching Service Commission and Mary Chirwa as director general of the Drug Enforcement Commission. “Ms Chimuka’s appointment has come at a time when there are serious gender imbalances at both recruitment and appointment levels in the teaching service. It is our firm belief that with her appointment, the noted gender disparities will be reduced or CLICK TO READ MORE